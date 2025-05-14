Sign up
Previous
Photo 767
more sunset waves
Just to share another lovely meditative shot.
14th May 2025
14th May 25
4
5
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4739
photos
239
followers
278
following
764
3969
3970
765
766
3971
767
3972
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
19th April 2025 4:09pm
waves
Mags
ace
Awesome shot!
May 14th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! love the light and mood in this ! fav
May 14th, 2025
Christina
ace
Fabulous drama!
May 14th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 14th, 2025
