Portrait gallery

At the portrait gallery there is an exhibition by Thom Roberts (not Tom Roberts, classical Aussie artist) who is neurodivergent. The paintings are said to be a view into his world. They had quite an installation, including this hole in the wall that I used to take a couple of shots of Wylie 2 and superimpose them on each other: reminiscent of the paintings in the exhibition, which mainly had 4 to 6 eyes. Here Wylie 2 at least has 2 heads!