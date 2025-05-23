Previous
Evening walk by pusspup
Photo 776

Evening walk

In the distance you might see the 'one tree' of my previous shot-25/5- main album.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Wylie

@pusspup
A wonderful evening shot with the late light enhancing the surf and spray at sea !
May 26th, 2025  
A beautiful place to be…. Gorgeous capture
May 26th, 2025  
That tree is too good to be true! Great dof to get in this shot too. Lovely fresh and colourful scene!
May 26th, 2025  
Wonderful
May 26th, 2025  
