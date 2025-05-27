Previous
Serenity by pusspup
Serenity

Just sea and sky. Sometimes that's enough.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Karen ace
Fabulous - exudes an air of calm. The soft colours and shades of the sky are lovely.
May 27th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
May 27th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Indeed it's more than enough!!
May 27th, 2025  
