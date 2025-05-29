Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 781
Quick duck duck
I had to pull up my bicycle and go back to get this shot. Couldn’t pass it up.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4770
photos
240
followers
276
following
213% complete
View this month »
774
775
776
777
778
779
780
781
Latest from all albums
779
3985
780
3986
781
3987
3988
3989
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
31st May 2025 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
gloria jones
ace
Perfect reflections :)
May 31st, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Relaxing In the sun?
May 31st, 2025
Christina
ace
All sunbathing! Great reflections too.
May 31st, 2025
Diana
ace
Stunning capture with those mirrored reflections and lovely light.
May 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close