Previous
Smoky winter's day by pusspup
Photo 783

Smoky winter's day

It's a cold public holiday and it looks like everyone has lit their fires for heating. The atmosphere is very smoky.
Canberra is moving to banning wood fires, by, wait for it, 2045 (what a joke!!).
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
214% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact