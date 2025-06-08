Sign up
Previous
Photo 789
Tern in flight
They are lovely birds to photograph.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
8
6
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th January 2025 3:33pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
bird
Diana
ace
What a stunning composition and capture. Fabulous close up with wonderful light and detail, gorgeous looking ocean too.
June 8th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Wow! Utterly gorgeous capture!
June 8th, 2025
Dianne
ace
A very impressive image indeed.
June 8th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Oh wowsers that's a stunning shot!!
June 8th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful shot, amazing detail
June 8th, 2025
Helen Westerbeke
gorgeous!
June 8th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous action shot.
June 8th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
June 8th, 2025
