Tern in flight by pusspup
Photo 789

Tern in flight

They are lovely birds to photograph.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
What a stunning composition and capture. Fabulous close up with wonderful light and detail, gorgeous looking ocean too.
June 8th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Wow! Utterly gorgeous capture!
June 8th, 2025  
Dianne ace
A very impressive image indeed.
June 8th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Oh wowsers that's a stunning shot!!
June 8th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful shot, amazing detail
June 8th, 2025  
Helen Westerbeke
gorgeous!
June 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous action shot.
June 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
June 8th, 2025  
