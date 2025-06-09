Sign up
Previous
Photo 790
Epitome of peace
A rainforest stream, so calming!
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4788
photos
240
followers
276
following
216% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
11th April 2025 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
I can almost hear the gentle ripples; it's a beautiful shot and scene.
June 9th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Such a beautiful scene
June 9th, 2025
