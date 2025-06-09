Previous
Epitome of peace by pusspup
Epitome of peace

A rainforest stream, so calming!
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

@pusspup
Diana ace
I can almost hear the gentle ripples; it's a beautiful shot and scene.
June 9th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Such a beautiful scene
June 9th, 2025  
