Photo 791
Photo 791
Wild ocean
Winter has hit here and its not been nice outside. so here is a drone shot from the end of summer.
I just love the colour and patterns in the water.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
1
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
L1D-20c
Taken
19th April 2025 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drone
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Gorgeous capture. Those drones sure are amazing!
June 11th, 2025
