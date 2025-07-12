Sign up
Previous
Photo 792
Bendigo buildings
There really are some lovely old buildings in regional Bendigo if you take the time to wander around.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
2
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4823
photos
237
followers
273
following
216% complete
785
786
787
788
789
790
791
792
4025
4026
4027
4028
4029
4030
792
4031
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th July 2025 3:43pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
architecture
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these beautiful buildings, I especially like the red one with all those lovely details.
July 12th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
They certainly are lovely. I like the grey with white
July 12th, 2025
