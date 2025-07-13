Previous
box of shoe makers shoe lasts II by pusspup
box of shoe makers shoe lasts II

Found these amazing shoe lasts in a box at the antique store and had fun with processing but couldn't decide between this and a colour version - see my other album.
I'd be interested in your thoughts.

This one is BoB
Wylie

@pusspup
Susan Wakely ace
Both are good but I get a good sense of age in the coloured version.
