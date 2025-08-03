Previous
Day 1 composite by pusspup
Photo 794

Day 1 composite

For the next 7 days I'm going to walk you through my latest composite extravaganza.

What you see here is the starting background image from central Australia, expanded in photoshop with the crop tool, a white background and a black frame with logo.

As you can see from the text, the images of the flora etc that I will use were collected on a trip in 2022.
Suzanne ace
I shall look forward to learning about the steps you go through! This is a beautiful shot to begin with!
August 3rd, 2025  
Wylie ace
@ankers70 thank you Suzanne, I'm quite fond of this shot too. I just love the red sands of the 'Red Centre'.
August 3rd, 2025  
Shirley ace
Interesting will watch the on going steps
August 3rd, 2025  
JackieR ace
Oooh I'm already excited!!!!
August 3rd, 2025  
