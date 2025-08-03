Sign up
Previous
Photo 794
Day 1 composite
For the next 7 days I'm going to walk you through my latest composite extravaganza.
What you see here is the starting background image from central Australia, expanded in photoshop with the crop tool, a white background and a black frame with logo.
As you can see from the text, the images of the flora etc that I will use were collected on a trip in 2022.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
4
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
composite
Suzanne
ace
I shall look forward to learning about the steps you go through! This is a beautiful shot to begin with!
August 3rd, 2025
Wylie
ace
@ankers70
thank you Suzanne, I'm quite fond of this shot too. I just love the red sands of the 'Red Centre'.
August 3rd, 2025
Shirley
ace
Interesting will watch the on going steps
August 3rd, 2025
JackieR
ace
Oooh I'm already excited!!!!
August 3rd, 2025
