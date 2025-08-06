Sign up
Previous
Photo 797
Day 4 Flora composite
Time to bring in some birds and add some flowers to extend beyond the frame.
In this frame you can spot a ring-necked parrot and a pee wee (which also has many other names as its found just about across the continent).
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
composite
Babs
ace
It is coming along nicely.
August 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
An extra fav for this beautiful combination, my you are so perfect at this Wylie!
August 6th, 2025
