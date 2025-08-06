Previous
Day 4 Flora composite by pusspup
Photo 797

Day 4 Flora composite

Time to bring in some birds and add some flowers to extend beyond the frame.
In this frame you can spot a ring-necked parrot and a pee wee (which also has many other names as its found just about across the continent).
Wylie

Babs ace
It is coming along nicely.
August 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
An extra fav for this beautiful combination, my you are so perfect at this Wylie!
August 6th, 2025  
