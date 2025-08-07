Sign up
Previous
Photo 798
Day 5 Composite
Progress here is the spinifex pigeon in front, a small robin and a galah - as birds. Can you find the robin its very small and an unusual one.
I added extra flora in front to hide the bark the parrot is sitting on.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
1
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
791
792
793
794
795
796
797
798
4054
795
4055
796
797
4056
4057
798
Tags
composite
Diana
ace
Stunningly beautiful, a real work of art! You hid the robin really well ;-)
August 7th, 2025
