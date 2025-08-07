Previous
Day 5 Composite by pusspup
Photo 798

Day 5 Composite

Progress here is the spinifex pigeon in front, a small robin and a galah - as birds. Can you find the robin its very small and an unusual one.
I added extra flora in front to hide the bark the parrot is sitting on.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
218% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Stunningly beautiful, a real work of art! You hid the robin really well ;-)
August 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact