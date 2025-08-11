Sign up
Photo 801
The whole story
A collage of the steps in the composite I shared recently.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4862
photos
242
followers
273
following
219% complete
Tags
composite
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Love seeing how you put them together- you have a very distinct and creative way to "tell the stories" of the places you've been.
August 11th, 2025
Pat
How lovely to see it grow in this collage. Marvellous!
August 11th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Interesting way of telling your story.
August 11th, 2025
