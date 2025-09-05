Previous
Caught it! by pusspup
Photo 802

Caught it!

Not easy I tell you. Slippery little thing!

Setting moon. I got wet knees in the wet sand getting down low enough to get the position just right.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
219% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
You know, another fun one is to catch the setting sun in the mouth of a bottle so it looks like you have a bottle of sunshine. I did that by myself, and it was tricky. Good job here.
September 5th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A cool fun shot fav
September 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a fabulous fun shot, perfectly done.
September 5th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great fun shot, perfectly executed!
September 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact