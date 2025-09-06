Sign up
Previous
Photo 803
Reflections
It was windy today so we went for walk in the forest. Theses reflections were in a rather dodgy creek but came up well. It is a lovely patch of forest.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
Wylie
@pusspup
Views
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
6th September 2025 11:28am
Tags
reflections
