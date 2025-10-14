Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 805
Visitor in the May
Don't know the name of this beetle but I was surprised to see it and it was colourful.
The May is a-may-zing at the moment, like a white waterfall!
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
5
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
14th October 2025 12:35pm
Tags
flowers
,
beetle
Annie D
ace
I think it is a metallic jewel bug....
October 14th, 2025
Christina
ace
Great find
October 14th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
I thought for a moment you'd got your months confused! Ha ha ... nice capture in the May!
October 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking bug.
October 14th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that's really something
October 14th, 2025
