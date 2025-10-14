Previous
Visitor in the May by pusspup
Visitor in the May

Don't know the name of this beetle but I was surprised to see it and it was colourful.
The May is a-may-zing at the moment, like a white waterfall!
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Annie D ace
I think it is a metallic jewel bug....
October 14th, 2025  
Christina ace
Great find
October 14th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
I thought for a moment you'd got your months confused! Ha ha ... nice capture in the May!
October 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking bug.
October 14th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that's really something
October 14th, 2025  
