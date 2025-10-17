Previous
That black peony by pusspup
Photo 808

That black peony

Just as I was driving out today I realised the 'black' peony was in full flower. How did that happen without my noticing? Anyway I grabbed a few shots and this is the chosen one. In real life it is almost black.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Wylie

Zilli~ ace
Never seen before :o) Gorgeous
October 17th, 2025  
