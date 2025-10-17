Sign up
Previous
Photo 808
That black peony
Just as I was driving out today I realised the 'black' peony was in full flower. How did that happen without my noticing? Anyway I grabbed a few shots and this is the chosen one. In real life it is almost black.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
17th October 2025 8:05am
Tags
flower
Zilli~
ace
Never seen before :o) Gorgeous
October 17th, 2025
