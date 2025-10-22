Sign up
Previous
Photo 812
Iconic?
Kangaroo, bottle brush and corrugated iron!
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
6
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4945
photos
237
followers
273
following
222% complete
View this month »
805
806
807
808
809
810
811
812
Latest from all albums
4129
810
4130
4131
811
4132
812
4133
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
18th October 2025 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australiana
Christina
ace
An unusual setting for a kangaroo! Well spotted.
October 22nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks very relaxed.
October 22nd, 2025
Brian
ace
Are you redefining Australiana? Awesome shot.
October 22nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and scene.
October 22nd, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous!
October 22nd, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
How Aussie can you get!
October 22nd, 2025
