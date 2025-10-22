Previous
Iconic? by pusspup
Iconic?

Kangaroo, bottle brush and corrugated iron!
22nd October 2025

Wylie


@pusspup
Christina
An unusual setting for a kangaroo! Well spotted.
October 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Looks very relaxed.
October 22nd, 2025  
Brian
Are you redefining Australiana? Awesome shot.
October 22nd, 2025  
Diana
Lovely capture and scene.
October 22nd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
Fabulous!
October 22nd, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell
How Aussie can you get!
October 22nd, 2025  
