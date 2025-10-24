Previous
The colour version by pusspup
Photo 813

The colour version

I thought I’d let you make the choice!
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
222% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
it’s a no brainer for me, colour all the way!
October 24th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Delightful
October 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
In this case I prefer the b/w version - I find the blue of the sky too powerful to appreciate the detail in the trees etc.
October 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact