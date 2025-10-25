Previous
Supercross racing #2 by pusspup
Photo 814

Supercross racing #2

Racing for position. Gates haven’t opened yet so the seats are empty
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Wylie

pusspup
Diana
Fantastic action capture and scene.
October 25th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
Fabulous action shot!
October 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
A great time to get some action shots.
October 25th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺
Fabulous action shot
October 25th, 2025  
Annie D
How exciting
October 25th, 2025  
