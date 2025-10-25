Sign up
Previous
Photo 814
Supercross racing #2
Racing for position. Gates haven’t opened yet so the seats are empty
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
5
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4950
photos
237
followers
273
following
223% complete
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
25th October 2025 3:25pm
Tags
supercross
Diana
ace
Fantastic action capture and scene.
October 25th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous action shot!
October 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great time to get some action shots.
October 25th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Fabulous action shot
October 25th, 2025
Annie D
ace
How exciting
October 25th, 2025
