Previous
Photo 815
Morning walk
A relatively early walk this morning, for us. I noticed this grouping of yellow paper daisies at the foot of the closest tree and thought they made a lovely scene.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th October 2025 8:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
trees
trees
