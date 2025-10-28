Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 816
The original
I was a little reluctant to share the original, with a light LR touchup, but here it is. Still a lovely tree, but a grey old day.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4955
photos
237
followers
273
following
223% complete
View this month »
809
810
811
812
813
814
815
816
Latest from all albums
4135
814
4136
4137
815
4138
816
4139
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
28th October 2025 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Why were you reluctant to post this photo? I think it’s a nice shot
October 28th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely old tree.
October 28th, 2025
Babs
ace
Lovely to see the original too
October 28th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Any tree isa great tree.
October 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close