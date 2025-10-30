Sign up
Previous
Photo 818
Clouds in the sky
Testing the camera in my new iPhone. It has a 16:9 mode and I quite like it!
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
2
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4959
photos
237
followers
273
following
224% complete
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
30th October 2025 5:23pm
Tags
landscape
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful. I'm looking forward to a phone update one day and getting a fancier camera!
October 30th, 2025
moni kozi
Lovely!
October 30th, 2025
