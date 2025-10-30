Previous
Clouds in the sky by pusspup
Photo 818

Clouds in the sky

Testing the camera in my new iPhone. It has a 16:9 mode and I quite like it!
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Wylie


@pusspup
Issi Bannerman
Beautiful. I'm looking forward to a phone update one day and getting a fancier camera!
October 30th, 2025  
moni kozi
Lovely!
October 30th, 2025  
