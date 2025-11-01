Sign up
Previous
Photo 819
beach layers
What attracted me to this POV was the fine white lacework on the rocks, courtesy of marine worms who have built a network of hard white lines.
Yes, I got a bit wet :) There were waves.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
18th October 2025 1:38pm
Tags
seascape
