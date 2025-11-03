Sign up
Tea tree
This was a great purchase a few years ago. The flowers are big and prolific. The bees love it and so do I .
3rd November 2025
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
3rd November 2025 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
Diana
ace
such a lovely shot of these gorgeous blooms.
November 3rd, 2025
