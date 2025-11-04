Previous
Our journey took us to the beach by pusspup
Photo 821

Our journey took us to the beach

A fast running out channel and gorgeous rocks!

The plan is to see whales. Hopefully we will be luckier tomorrow!
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous rock formations in this image.
November 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Like Issi I see an interesting rock formation.
November 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful rock formation
November 4th, 2025  
