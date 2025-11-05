Sign up
Photo 822
Shells on the beach
I can never resist picking up a couple, but left most of them for others to enjoy.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4969
photos
237
followers
272
following
225% complete
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
4th November 2025 10:00am
Privacy
Public
Tags
shells
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely hint of pink on the shells.
November 5th, 2025
