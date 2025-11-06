Previous
Sydney red gum by pusspup
Photo 823

Sydney red gum

An Angophora according to the plant look up.
We were a substantial distance from Sydney but I guess the climate is not too different.
I did think the very deep dimples were quite unusual, but apparently its a thing for this tree!
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
225% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous close up of this amazing tree.
November 6th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
How odd but a good capture for new knowledge!
November 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting shapes and textures in the bark.
November 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact