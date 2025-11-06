Sign up
Previous
Photo 823
Sydney red gum
An Angophora according to the plant look up.
We were a substantial distance from Sydney but I guess the climate is not too different.
I did think the very deep dimples were quite unusual, but apparently its a thing for this tree!
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
3
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
5th November 2025 8:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up of this amazing tree.
November 6th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
How odd but a good capture for new knowledge!
November 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting shapes and textures in the bark.
November 6th, 2025
