Or this? by pusspup
Photo 824

Or this?

I know its late (for some of us), but looking at how highly textured this shot is, I wondered if Silver efex could come to the rescue.
I quite like it, what do you think?
It really works better on black if you've the time to click through.
8th November 2025

Wylie

@pusspup
Zilli~ ace
Perfect image for this kind of effect! Even better on black.
November 8th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
An interesting subject matter. My preference is a little more black but this can work, too.
November 8th, 2025  
