Beach bather by pusspup
Photo 825

Beach bather

perhaps an iconic shot of an anonymous beach bather.
I ummed and ahhed about posting this one.
I’m making no comment on it except that it seemed too good an angle and opportunity to pass by.
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Wylie

JackieR ace
Was she alive?
November 12th, 2025  
Annie D ace
hahahaha classic PoV - I imagine I could have been caught in a similar situation many years ago - lucky photos weren't as prolific
November 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Haha. Topping up her Vitamin D
November 12th, 2025  
