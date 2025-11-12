Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 825
Beach bather
perhaps an iconic shot of an anonymous beach bather.
I ummed and ahhed about posting this one.
I’m making no comment on it except that it seemed too good an angle and opportunity to pass by.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4979
photos
237
followers
272
following
226% complete
View this month »
818
819
820
821
822
823
824
825
Latest from all albums
4149
824
4150
4151
4152
4153
825
4154
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
11th November 2025 8:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bather
JackieR
ace
Was she alive?
November 12th, 2025
Annie D
ace
hahahaha classic PoV - I imagine I could have been caught in a similar situation many years ago - lucky photos weren't as prolific
November 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha. Topping up her Vitamin D
November 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close