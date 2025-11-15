Previous
Big bluey by pusspup
Photo 828

Big bluey

Sunning itself on my back step. Didn't care about me, but I left it to itself so it wasn't disturbed.
He needs a napkin to clean his face though!
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
