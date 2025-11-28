Previous
Morning walk by pusspup
Morning walk

The weather is warming up so we had our afternoon walk before breakfast today.
Interesting to see the shadows going the other way to usual!
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely scene. It has been so so hot up here
November 28th, 2025  
