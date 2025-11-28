Sign up
Previous
Photo 836
Morning walk
The weather is warming up so we had our afternoon walk before breakfast today.
Interesting to see the shadows going the other way to usual!
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
landscape
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Lovely scene. It has been so so hot up here
November 28th, 2025
