More Melbourne

Walking home after the show in the stadium. It was raining lightly, it was a bit of a walk, but we weren't tooooo wet when we got back to the Hotel.
Certainly not enough to keep us awake after a long day!
julia ace
Beautiful Cityscape.. worth getting a little damp.
November 29th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Delightful colors
November 29th, 2025  
Diana ace
How stunning this looks, wonderful capture and coloured lighting.
November 29th, 2025  
