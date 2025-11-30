Previous
Kids Huh!! by pusspup
Kids Huh!!

I'm sure we've all been there 🤣
National Gallery, Victoria
30th November 2025

JackieR ace
Laughed loudly!
November 30th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
I saw a guy in rugby get sent off (red carded) for eye gouging another player!!!
November 30th, 2025  
Annie D ace
hahahahaha love the title
November 30th, 2025  
Babs ace
Ha ha the expression on the kids face looks quite evil
November 30th, 2025  
