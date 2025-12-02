Previous
Hello Cocky by pusspup
Photo 840

Hello Cocky

Same location as yesterday's kangaroo but in the morning. This brilliant white cocky was feasting on the flowers.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
They are such characters
December 2nd, 2025  
Tia ace
Made me smile to see this!
December 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely to see.
December 2nd, 2025  
