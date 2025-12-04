Previous
En route to grandson by pusspup
En route to grandson

Quite a lot of the flight was straight up the coast so lots of nice views. The smallish plane was only half full so everyone pretty much had a window!
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Fabulous scenery below!
December 4th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Super shot. Have a lovely visit
December 4th, 2025  
