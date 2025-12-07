Sign up
Previous
Photo 845
Homeward bound
I chose this one with the shoreline so you could see all the way back into the hinterlands. Prop blade in foreground.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
1
0
838
839
840
841
842
843
844
845
Latest from all albums
842
4176
4177
843
4178
844
4179
845
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
7th December 2025 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
aerial
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely image!
December 7th, 2025
