Photo 849
Layers
I've abandoned camp so that Wylie 2 can quarantine at home after a jaunt in Switzerland. I'm tired of sharing exotic viruses from his trips so I've headed for the beach for a few days!
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
Wylie
@pusspup
Tags
beach
eDorre
ace
Just beautiful!
December 11th, 2025
Helen Westerbeke
gorgeous
December 11th, 2025
