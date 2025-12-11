Previous
Layers by pusspup
Photo 849

Layers

I've abandoned camp so that Wylie 2 can quarantine at home after a jaunt in Switzerland. I'm tired of sharing exotic viruses from his trips so I've headed for the beach for a few days!
11th December 2025

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
eDorre ace
Just beautiful!
December 11th, 2025  
Helen Westerbeke
gorgeous
December 11th, 2025  
