Photo 850
Sea shells
I've always called these ram's horns. Picked them up yesterday.
12th December 2025
12th Dec 25
4
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
shells
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
They are so lovely and yes, just like rams horns
December 12th, 2025
Christina
ace
I see the resemblance
December 12th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Beautiful
December 12th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yes, well named
December 12th, 2025
