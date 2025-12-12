Previous
Sea shells by pusspup
Photo 850

Sea shells

I've always called these ram's horns. Picked them up yesterday.
12th December 2025 12th Dec 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
They are so lovely and yes, just like rams horns
December 12th, 2025  
Christina ace
I see the resemblance
December 12th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Beautiful
December 12th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Yes, well named
December 12th, 2025  
