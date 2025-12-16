Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 854
Got their attention!
They don't care too much about people walking by. Sometimes it can be hard to get them to look up!
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
5042
photos
235
followers
273
following
847
848
849
850
851
852
853
854
851
4185
852
4186
853
4187
854
4188
Views
20
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
12th December 2025 5:33pm
Tags
kangaroos
Babs
ace
If they are close to a campsite they are probably used to people around who may feed them too
December 16th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, that's just fabulous!
December 16th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Cuties
December 16th, 2025
