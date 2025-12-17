Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 855
'More than a kick'
Tayla Harris AFL Womens (Football). Sculpture at the stadium in Melbourne, by Terence Plowright.
Quite controversial at the time it went up. Not a ladylike pose apparently 🤷♀️
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
5044
photos
236
followers
273
following
234% complete
View this month »
848
849
850
851
852
853
854
855
Latest from all albums
852
4186
853
4187
854
4188
855
4189
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
22nd November 2025 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
Issi Bannerman
ace
That's fantastic!
December 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great sculpture.
December 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close