'More than a kick' by pusspup
'More than a kick'

Tayla Harris AFL Womens (Football). Sculpture at the stadium in Melbourne, by Terence Plowright.
Quite controversial at the time it went up. Not a ladylike pose apparently 🤷‍♀️
17th December 2025

Issi Bannerman ace
That's fantastic!
December 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great sculpture.
December 17th, 2025  
