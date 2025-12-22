Sign up
Previous
Photo 860
A windy landing
Wylie 2 after a sky dive. A difficult landing in strong winds.
They put the plane away in the hangar after this run. Too windy for more jumps.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
17th December 2025 11:47am
Tags
skydive
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow. He looks happy though!
December 22nd, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Lovely bright photo of a happy man.
December 22nd, 2025
