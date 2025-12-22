Previous
A windy landing by pusspup
A windy landing

Wylie 2 after a sky dive. A difficult landing in strong winds.
They put the plane away in the hangar after this run. Too windy for more jumps.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Wylie

@pusspup
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow. He looks happy though!
December 22nd, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely bright photo of a happy man.
December 22nd, 2025  
