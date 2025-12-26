Previous
Blue bottle by pusspup
Photo 864

Blue bottle

Nature lesson #1!
"Bluebottles are not jellyfish. Technically, they are a zooid or a colony of individuals that need each other to live."
And you don't want to go swimming with them as they have a very nasty long sting.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
You don't want to tramp on one either, I did as a kid! Lovely minimalistic capture.
December 26th, 2025  
