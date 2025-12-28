Previous
Peacock abstract by pusspup
Photo 866

Peacock abstract

While waiting for Jim to turn and face me I took advantage of this unusual view.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Such wonderful plumage details.
December 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great alternative view.
December 28th, 2025  
