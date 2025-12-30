Previous
Nature lesson 2; Janthina janthina by pusspup
Nature lesson 2; Janthina janthina

These snails are pelagic, drifting on the surface of the ocean, where they feed upon pelagic hydrozoa, especially the by-the-wind sailor, Velella velella, and the Portuguese man o' war, Physalia physalis. (Bluebottle, see previous lesson!! :))
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and details, I have not seen these here yet.
December 30th, 2025  
