Previous
Photo 868
Nature lesson 2; Janthina janthina
These snails are pelagic, drifting on the surface of the ocean, where they feed upon pelagic hydrozoa, especially the by-the-wind sailor, Velella velella, and the Portuguese man o' war, Physalia physalis. (Bluebottle, see previous lesson!! :))
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
Wylie
@pusspup
Tags
seashell
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and details, I have not seen these here yet.
December 30th, 2025
