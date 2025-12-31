Previous
Playing by pusspup
Photo 869

Playing

Testing out photoshop on iPad I ended up in this strange place. Cloned Wylie 2 in an alien landscape.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Issi Bannerman ace
Alien indeed!
December 31st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
...... and two of them !!!
December 31st, 2025  
Diana ace
Amazing image and colours.
December 31st, 2025  
