Previous
Photo 873
And turn around
This is what was sneaking up from behind! Fortunately it largely slipped by, but was very noisy!
Yes, I confess I enhanced the clouds, but not by much.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
4
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
866
867
868
869
870
871
872
873
4204
870
871
4205
872
4206
4207
873
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
4th January 2026 12:42pm
clouds
Beverley
ace
A fabulous photo captured…wow…
January 4th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh that looks ominous.
January 4th, 2026
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these ominous clouds.
January 4th, 2026
Nigel Rogers
ace
Fabulous
January 4th, 2026
