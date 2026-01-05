Sign up
Photo 874
Cabbage palms
Areas of the forest are quite rainforesty and sport theses impressive palms.
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
5082
photos
232
followers
273
following
239% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
1st January 2026 2:02pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
forest
Diana
ace
Beautiful trees and capture, so many hues of green.
January 5th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
January 5th, 2026
